Normally this time of year, Yuma’s streets are full of big yellow school buses making the rounds from homes to schools and back again.
But this year, the landscape looks a little different as school districts struggle to fill open bus driver positions.
Yuma Union High School District Superintendent Gina Thompson sent a message to parents explaining the driver shortage, noting that buses are full, and all high schools may be subject to double runs – where one bus covers two routes instead of one.
The shortage is also hitting Yuma School District One. Superintendent James Sheldahl told the Yuma Sun that the district is experiencing delays and double runs as well.
District One and YUHSD are part of the Yuma Education Consortium, which pools resources including the transportation system with other educational institutes.
Without enough drivers to staff the necessary buses, students are hving delays as long as 45 minutes, which in turn presents a host of challenges. At the schools, staff must stay with children until the buses arrive, postponing their other duties. For parents, it means scheduling challenges – how does one arrange for after-school child care when the bus is running late?
And for students, it’s a delay before they are home, unwinding from school, having a snack and knocking out homework.
Local officials note the driver shortage is directly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were remote learning, so there wasn’t a need for bus drivers. And those drivers moved on to other options. Now, officials are struggling to find drivers.
And when drivers are found, the process to train them and do the background checks takes at least a month – it’s not an overnight, immediate event.
Yuma isn’t alone in this struggle.
According to the Washington Post, there’s a nationwide shortage of bus drivers. EastSide Charter School in Wilmington, Del., is offering parents $700 to drop off and pick up their children this school year. An official at the school said he’s diverting the funds from his transportation budget to the parents.
In Akron, Ohio, the school district is having students sit two to a bench seat on the bus instead of three to promote social distancing – which decreases bus capacity, forcing a need for more drivers. And that’s something in short supply in Akron too, the Post reports.
And some school districts are being forced into a tough corner, having to call parents and say the bus won’t be there to pick up students that day.
Driving a school bus is a challenging job, but it also can be incredibly rewarding. After all, those drivers are the conduit delivering children to and from their education, helping them access higher knowledge.
And in many homes, the school bus fills a need the parents cannot, getting children to and from school safely and on time.
The pandemic has forced districts to get creative over and over again. And clearly, the challenges aren’t over yet.
But if you are looking for an interesting, exciting job, check out one of our school districts and consider being a bus driver!