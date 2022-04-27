There’s a bill under consideration in California that might be worth watching.
Lawmakers are weighing a bill that would make the standard work week 32 hours instead of 40 for workers in companies with 500 or more employees.
The bill, AB 2932, would give higher raises and time-and-a-half to any employee that works more than 32 hours, USA Today reports. The bill would also prohibit businesses from reducing the employee’s regular rate of pay as a result of the reduced hourly workweek requirement.
One of the bill’s authors, California Assembly Member Cristina Garcia, told the Los Angeles Times that the bill was sparked in part by the exodus of employees during the pandemic.
“We’ve had a five-day workweek since the Industrial Revolution,” Garcia said in the Times, “but we’ve had a lot of progress in society, and we’ve had a lot of advancements. I think the pandemic right now allows us the opportunity to rethink things, to reimagine things.”
The 32-hour work week is not a new concept.
In 2019, according to the Yuma Sun archives, Microsoft allowed employees in Japan to work four days a week, getting a three-day weekend, but still paid the workers their normal, five-day paycheck. During the study, productivity went up 40 percent.
In another study in 2018, a New Zealand company had similar results, finding a 20 percent increase in productivity and a 45 percent increase in employee work-life balance, according to the Yuma Sun archives.
The Times reported on two large-scale studies in Iceland. In those studies, work weeks were reduced to 35 or 36 hours, with no reduction in pay. In those cases, productivity and service remained the same across the majority of the trial workplaces. At the same time, “worker well-being increased dramatically across a range of indicators, including perceived stress and burnout and health and work-life balance,” the Times reports.
Critics of the California bill note it will result in a significant rise in labor costs for employers, reducing their ability to hire or create new jobs, as well as have the “unintended consequence of a reduction in hours for workers,” the Times reports.
We can certainly see how the concept would be appealing to employees. Who would argue with that? Several studies emphasize the better work-life balance for employees, and we can see how a happier employee becomes a more productive employee.
But it isn’t always going to work out that way, and we can also see how that can pose incredible challenges for employers.
As with any situation, there are pros and cons to be considered. For some employers, a 32-hour work week may be a worthy pursuit – but it shouldn’t be because of a state law. Businesses should have the ability to make that decision for themselves because it works for their industry, without a law in the state requiring it.
