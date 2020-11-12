On Sunday, America lost a TV icon with the death of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek to pancreatic cancer.
It has been a tough year with American icons and pancreatic cancer. Civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also died of the disease this year.
The question is – what makes pancreatic cancer so deadly?
Part of the challenge is the fact that symptoms can be vague. According to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, symptoms can include pain in the abdomen or back, weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, a change in stool, pancreatitis, fatigue, weakness, depression and recent-onset diabetes.
And, there is no standard diagnostic tool or established early detection method for pancreatic cancer yet, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network notes.
As a result, most cases of pancreatic cancer are diagnosed at advanced stages, after the cancer has spread, which in turn makes successful treatment challenging.
The American Cancer Society notes that the chances of getting pancreatic cancer are about 1 in 64.
And there are some risk factors people should be aware of:
• People who smoke are about twice as likely to get it.
• People who are “very overweight” face a 20% higher chance of getting it
• Diabetes, in particular Type 2 diabetes, increases one’s risk
• Chronic inflammation of the pancreas, commonly seen in smokers and those with heavy alcohol use, increases the chances
• Family history, age (two-thirds of patients are over 65), inherited genetic mutations, race, gender and diet all play a roll as well.
Coincidentally, this month is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.
If you are experiencing any unusual symptoms, that’s your body’s way of letting you know something isn’t right. Speak to your doctor, ask some questions, and be proactive in your health care. There are a variety of issues that can impact your health, and a doctor can help you figure out what’s going on.
And to learn more about pancreatic cancer or find resources related to the illness, visit https://www.pancan.org/.