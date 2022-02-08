It’s not every day that Yuma County gets a new high school, but that’s precisely what’s underway right now in Somerton.
The Yuma Union High School District is in the midst of building the much-needed Somerton High School.
The Yuma Union High School District broke ground on Somerton High School in early November 2021 during a ceremony that saw a large crowd of students, dignitaries and members of the community in attendance. A project 15 years in the making, YUHSD representatives and Somerton government officials shared that the project was long overdue: Somerton is currently the largest city in Arizona without its own high school.
With the efforts of Superintendent Gina Thompson, help from the 2015 Yes! Yes Bond Campaign and Arizona Sen. Sine Kerr sponsoring the bill that procured $33 million for partnerships between YUHSD, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Arcadis Engineering Company and DLR Group, Somerton High is slated to open its doors to students in fall 2023.
In the meantime, there are some decisions that need to be made – and some are of the fun variety.
YUHSD is in the process of selecting a mascot for the new campus. The decision has been narrowed down to two finalists – the Somerton Scorpions or the Somerton Toros.
YUHSD said the process began back in December, when the district asked for school color and mascot selections.
Nearly 70% selected copper and navy blue as the new school’s colors, YUHSD said.
However, YUHSD received more than 140 suggested names, which were pared down to five: the Scorpions, Toros, Sabercats, Lions and Cyclones.
Another community poll narrowed those five selections down to two, which 33.3% choosing the Scorpions, while 28.6% picked the Toros, YUHSD reported.
A side poll of Somerton Middle School students found 37.5% choosing the Scorpions, compared with 22.6% choosing the Toros.
And readers – that poll of Somerton Middle School kids is tremendously important. After all, they are the future students who will attend Somerton High, and their voice should be heard in the process.
Now, there is a final vote underway to allow the community to choose between the Scorpions and the Toros. People can vote online at https://bit.ly/TorosOrScorpions – and voting is open Feb. 13. The winning mascot will be announced on March 1.
However, we think the decision is clear. The future students of Somerton High want to be the Scorpions – and we’re 100% on board with that.
Cast your vote today readers, and help these students get their name of choice.