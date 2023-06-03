Just when it felt like we were out of the woods on ominous illnesses, another one popped up on the radar.
This time, the culprit is human metapneumoniavirus – or HMPV – and it was all over the national news networks over the last week.
Sounds scary, doesn’t it?
CNN’s headline noted, “Doctors say this is the most important virus you’ve never heard of” – and given this age of instant information, that’s saying something.
So what, exactly, is HMPV?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HMPV is a virus that can cause upper and lower respiratory disease in anyone, but especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.
It was discovered in 2001, and is in the Pneumoviridae family, along with the more commonly discussed RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).
Symptoms can include cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath. The incubation period is 3 to 6 days, the CDC notes, and it usually starts circulating in the winter, lasting into the spring – just like RSV and influenza.
It’s spread through the usual suspects: secretions from coughing and sneezing, close personal contact (like touching and shaking hands), or touching objects or surfaces that have the virus on them and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
Sounds pretty standard – so why is it suddenly the “buzzy” illness of the week?
According to the CNN and the CDC, cases spiked this spring, filling hospital intensive care units with young children and senior citizens.
“At its peak in mid-March, nearly 11% of tested specimens were positive for HMPV, a number that’s about 36% higher than the average, pre-pandemic seasonal peak of 7% test positivity,” CNN reports.
However, most people who had MHPV probably didn’t know they had it, because it causes symptoms so similar to other viruses.
CNN notes that it’s a bigger problem in the U.S. than one would suspect.
“Studies show that HMPV causes as much misery in the US each year as the flu and a closely related virus, RSV. One study of patient samples collected over 25 years found that it was the second most common cause of respiratory infections in kids behind RSV.”
And honestly, it’s good to know what’s out there circulating in our communities. Knowing what one is dealing with helps one make informed decisions about treatment options and how to prevent further spread. After all, knowledge is power.
Now, the CDC is recommending doctors consider testing for HMPV in the winter and spring, when the illness tends to peak, and at least one company is working on a vaccine for it, CNN notes.
In the meantime, the CDC protocols for preventing the spread of this virus are just like any others: wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
And, if you have cold-like symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, wash your hands, don’t share cups and eating utensils with others, and don’t kiss anyone. And above all, be courteous and stay home.
As a society, we aren’t great about that last step. The world has reopened, and people are out and about – but if you are sick, don’t spread the love. Stay home, recover and keep your germs to yourself.
