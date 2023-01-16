“Everybody can be great ... because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
– Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
King was a leader in the civil rights movement, fighting peacefully for equality, affordable housing, labor rights and more.
But King was also a firm believer in public service, the idea that one person can in turn take action to better the lives of those around him.
There are countless ways we can honor King today with acts of service to the Yuma community.
One can gather up canned food items, and donate them to the Yuma Community Food Bank or Crossroads Mission.
One can clean out the closets and garage in your home, and make a pile of things no longer used or needed. Organizations like Amberly’s Place, Crossroads, the Assistance League, Goodwill, and Hospice of Yuma all operate thrift stores that can turn your gently used items into profits to help meet needs in our communities. The Humane Society of Yuma can always use gently used towels and blankets too, to help in their mission of caring for Yuma’s homeless pet population.
One can make a cash donation to one’s favorite nonprofit organization as well. The Yuma Community Food Bank, for example, noted on social media recently that with $1, the food bank can provide at least 11 meals to people facing hunger in Yuma and La Paz counties. These nonprofits can stretch a dollar in a variety of ways to maximize donations large and small.
One can volunteer, too – and giving of one’s time is one of the best things one can do. Volunteers make all the difference at any nonprofit organization, providing the hands to get things done without spending a dime. Nonprofits rely heavily on volunteers to successfully carry out their missions.
One can also think outside the box and do something kind for a neighbor or a local park. Help an elderly neighbor clean out a garage or shed, or spend an hour or two picking up trash at a favorite park in Yuma County – any effort such as these suggestions have a positive impact on the community as a whole.
And ultimately, that’s what today is about – being a positive force for good, serving your community in the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.