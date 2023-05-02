Small businesses are critical to every community, especially here in Yuma.
More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, according to the Small Business Development Center.
In fact, small businesses create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. every year.
But small businesses are more than just job creators – they contribute to our local economy in ways big and small. They are the businesses donating to local fundraisers, sponsoring youth sports teams and hosting events to help meet area needs.
They also pay their employees wages, which in turn are invested back into the economy locally for groceries and goods.
There are so many reasons why small businesses matter – and every single one is worth celebrating! This week, April 30-May 6, is National Small Business Week.
We have a handful of ideas to help support our local small businesses right here in Yuma County.
• Buy a gift for a loved one at a local small business
• Share a message of support for your favorite local small business, and tag the business in the post – or follow a new small business on social media
• Speaking of social media – leave a positive review for a terrific business on Google or social media
• Meet a friend at a locally-owned coffee shop or bakery for a quick pick-me-up
• Buy a gift card from any locally owned business to say thank you to an awesome teacher – after all, the school year is wrapping up!
• Take the “Main Street Challenge” – walk down Yuma’s Main Street, and try to spend $10 at three local businesses along the way
And, readers, that’s an important thing to note here. We’re not talking about stepping into a store and spending hundreds of dollars (although if you are willing, local businesses would be excited!). The goal is to spend a few dollars to help them out as we enter the summer months – or simply give them a public “thank you!” or message of support.
After all, small business owners sacrifice a lot, every day, to make their business a reality. Any support we can give them is amazing.
To those small business owners out there – thank you!
