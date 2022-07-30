Tonight there’s a pretty spectacular celestial event happening – and we’re hoping Mother Nature cooperates so we can see it here in Yuma.

Starting just before midnight tonight and lasting until the early hours Sunday, the Delta Aquarids meteor shower will peak. About 10-20 shooting stars can be expected per hour, flying through the sky at 25 miles per second, according to the American Meteor Society.

