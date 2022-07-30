Tonight there’s a pretty spectacular celestial event happening – and we’re hoping Mother Nature cooperates so we can see it here in Yuma.
Starting just before midnight tonight and lasting until the early hours Sunday, the Delta Aquarids meteor shower will peak. About 10-20 shooting stars can be expected per hour, flying through the sky at 25 miles per second, according to the American Meteor Society.
“These are usually faint meteors that lack both persistent trains and fireballs,” the Society notes.
But here’s the fun part readers. This isn’t the only meteor shower going on right now.
The Perseids meteor shower is also underway. And while this shower doesn’t peak until mid-August, it’s already visible in the skies.
At its peak, there can be as many as 100 meteors visible per hour, which are traveling at speeds of around 37 miles per second, NASA notes. The Perseids are known for leaving “long ‘wakes’ of light and color behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere,” NASA reports. The Yuma Sun Editorial Board has checked this shower out more than once, and it’s pretty spectacular.
However, when the Perseids peak on Aug. 12 and 13, it’s a full moon – which means it will be challenging to see them, the Society reports.
But we’re in luck. The Perseids are already rolling, adding another handful of meteors per hour to our skies.
Two meteor showers overlapping like this is pretty amazing.
But tonight, there are actually three going on.
The Alpha Capricornids are also underway. Viewers can usually see about five meteors an hour, although those meteors can produce bright fireballs, the American Meteor Society reports.
And while all of that sounds amazing, there’s a big hitch in our stargazing plans.
According to the National Weather Service, Yuma is supposed to have partly cloudy skies all weekend long, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day on both Saturday and Sunday.
Readers, we love a good thunderstorm, and cloudy skies are pretty rare here.
But we also love meteor showers, too – and it seems pretty unique to have three happening at the same time.
So readers, here’s our wish for the next 24 hours or so.
We hope the skies open up during the day and Yuma gets a solid soaking. But when the nighttime rolls around, our fingers are crossed that those clouds part.
And when they do, we hope you’ll take advantage of this awesome opportunity. Head outside with a blanket, find a dark place in Yuma County away from the city lights, and enjoy these meteor showers!