There’s an amazing light show taking place in the sky this weekend, readers – as long as Mother Nature cooperates and keeps the skies cloud-free!
The Orionids meteor shower peaks on Oct. 21, although they will be visible through Nov. 22.
According to NASA, viewers will be able to spot up to 15 meteors per hour during the peak, meteors which are known for both their brightness and their speed.
Watching a meteor shower is one of the most amazing experiences, and the Orionids are usually extra exciting. According to NASA, some of the meteors leave behind glowing “trains” – incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor, which can last up to several minutes in the sky.
Sometimes, the meteors become fireballs, and NASA suggests, “Look for prolonged explosions of light.”
The Orionids originated from comet 1P/Halley. “Each time Halley returns to the inner solar system its nucleus sheds ice and rocky dust into space,” NASA reports. This time of year, that debris becomes the Orionids if they collide with Earth’s atmosphere.
It’s amazing to consider. Halley’s Comet takes 76 years to orbit the Sun one time. It was last seen in 1986, and it won’t be back again until 2061, according to NASA. And yet, the debris from that comet is still can be visible here, delivering a late-night fireworks show we can all enjoy.
The Orionids will be best viewed in the hours after midnight, in areas away from city or street lights. NASA suggests lying flat on your back with your feet facing southeast – then simply look up and wait. NASA notes it takes less than 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark, and then the meteors will start to be visible.
There are so many advantages to living in Yuma County, but one of the best is our amazing night skies. We’ve got a front row seat to some of the best celestial action out there, and all it takes to find it is a little drive away from the city lights.
Head outside this weekend readers and enjoy the Orionids!
