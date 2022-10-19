Supporting local businesses is critical to our community.
But there’s one entity that goes above and beyond to do just that – in fact, it’s the heart of their mission.
Today is Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day.
“The aim is to spread awareness about local businesses and convey our gratitude to our local chamber of commerce for supporting the growth of entrepreneurs and local businesses,” NationalToday.com notes.
Here at home, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce was created in 1905 with a mission to “foster an environment in which community businesses can grow and prosper,” its website notes.
It does so with five key focus areas, according to YumaChamber.org:
• Access to information: sharing important business opportunities
• Advocacy: representing the business community with elected officials, government, and other community organizations
• Learning opportunities: offering in-person and online educational events and training
• Publicity and credibility: providing opportunities for advertising and community outreach
• Relationship building: fostering networking of community leaders and business owners
Some of our local chamber’s efforts are very visible, such as Good Morning Yuma breakfasts, Chamber mixers and ribbon cuttings.
Others are more behind the scenes, such as advocacy efforts to help support and grow Yuma County’s business community.
But ultimately, the efforts all tie back to one driving principle: helping our local businesses succeed.
And, readers, that’s something we can all support.
After all, local businesses create jobs in our community. They bring revenue to our region, pay taxes here, and add character and color to Yuma County.
Every local business is important in some way, shape or form, filling a needed niche. The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is here to help make sure they succeed.
Today, there are a variety of ways to honor Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day.
If you own a business, become a member, ask about volunteer opportunities, or call and thank the Yuma County Chamber for working on behalf of our businesses.
You can also support the chamber by shopping at a few chamber-member businesses here in Yuma County, or by leaving a positive review online for your favorite businesses.
All these efforts are appreciated, and support the chamber’s goal of supporting local business.
And that’s a cause for which we can all rally!
