If you need to send a check in the mail, think twice before you do.
U.S. postal authorities are urging people to avoid sending checks when possible. And if you do need to send one, drop it off at a secure location – like directly at the post office.
According to the Associated Press, “Banks issued roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, last year. That’s up from 350,000 reports in 2021. Meanwhile the U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported roughly 300,000 complaints of mail theft in 2021, more than double the prior year’s total.”
And it’s not a simple matter of people just stealing checks from unsuspecting front yard mailboxes – although that happens too.
The AP reports this is now a realm of “sophisticated criminal operations,” in which people infiltrate post office distribution centers, setting up fake businesses or creating fake IDs to deposit the checks.
In other cases, “criminals are getting the checks or identification information by fishing mail out of U.S. postal boxes, looking for envelopes that appear to be either bill payments or checks being mailed.”
Either way, it shows the length criminals are willing to go to in order to steal from unsuspecting victims.
Checks are used with much less frequency today than they once were, in large part because many of us have switched to electronic payment options for recurring bills.
The AP notes that Americans wrote roughly 3.4 billion checks in 2022, down from nearly 19 billion checks in 1990 – which is an incredible decline.
But there are those moments when we still need to send checks.
Think how this impacts simple moments in life, like when a grandparent wants to send a birthday treat to a grandchild.
Cash, we know, is a bad idea – but now checks are too?
It’s incredibly frustrating.
And digital payment options aren’t perfect either. Credit card scams happen all the time – even here in Yuma.
If you need to send a check, readers, experts recommend taking it directly to the Post Office and walking it inside your local branch.
Don’t stick it in your mailbox and raise the flag.
And one last step, readers. You can also sign up for the Informed Delivery service by the U.S. Postal Service.
It gives you a daily digest via email to preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon – which also helps cut down on porch pirate behavior.
It’s frustrating that this is the world we live in. Criminals will go to great lengths for a “free” dollar, and in these cases, it’s hard to make sure you don’t fall into their trap.
Think twice before sending those checks, readers, and look into other options to send money.
