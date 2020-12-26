We’ve had a few chilly days in Yuma recently, and even cooler nights.
In fact, on several days last week, the skies were kind of gray and overcast, unlike our normal bright blue days.
On such days, one might not be cold enough to turn on the heat in the house, but instead, one may turn to a space heater to take the chill off.
It’s not an unusual idea, but if you choose to do so, the Yuma Fire Department is asking people to be careful about it.
YFD sent out some information about the potential dangers of space heaters, noting that “improper use of heating equipment can have serious results.”
In fact, space heaters account for two out of every five home heating fires, YFD reports.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that between 2012-2016, there were more than 52,000 home heating fires per year, accounting for 15% of all reported home fires, which led to a total of 490 deaths.
Space heaters and other heating equipment can be used, but safe practices are encouraged.
Check out these tips from YFD:
• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the heating source, which includes furnaces, wood stoves, portable heaters, fireplaces, etc. And if there is open flame involved, the distance should be five feet at least.
• Only use heating equipment that has the label of a recognized testing lab, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions
• Make sure your space heater will automatically turn off if it tips over
• Never use your oven for heating
• Turn off space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed
• Make sure any devices that burn fuel are properly vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
• Test your smoke alarms monthly
And please, don’t use devices for heat in the house that aren’t intended for that purpose, like barbecues, etc. Such decisions can have tragic results.
Yuma doesn’t suffer from winter like most other places. In fact, we usually revel in it.
But on those rare occasions when it does get cold, please be safe while staying warm!