We’re living in unprecedented times. COVID-19 and illegal immigration dominate our headlines, and nationwide, it feels as if this is the winter of our discontent as a country – a winter that has stretched on for years.
And yet, we can’t help but count our blessings.
When we look out our windows, the sun is almost always shining. Birds are singing in the trees and soaring through the skies, and the air is fresh and crisp.
We live in a community that cares. The pages of the Yuma Sun are regularly filled with community news about organizations and people who care for one another, and go to great lengths to help one another. Whether it’s socks and shoes, clothes, food or gifts for all ages, Yumans are there, ready and eager to help.
And every season, we have a wealth of winter visitors who call Yuma County home, supplementing our community in a variety of ways.
We’re fortunate to have not one but two military bases that call Yuma home, with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground.
And despite the fact that we live in the desert, a ribbon of water flows through Yuma County, allowing us to have a rich, vibrant agricultural community that is unparalleled.
We know the world isn’t a perfect place. We live in a world suffering from crime, drug addiction, violence, hunger, illness and more … and those plagues exist here too.
And yet, we know that in Yuma County, there are heroes both seen and unseen who strive to make a difference, a community of compassion.
The Christmas spirit is found in just about every corner in Yuma County, evidenced by the kindnesses we regularly see here.
And after all, Christmas isn’t about asking for more. It’s not about stuff, piles of wrapped presents heaped under the tree, toys, clothes …. more, more, more!
Christmas is about giving of one’s self in a spirit of love and humanity.
It’s about the wonder in a child’s eyes, the joy sparkling from loved ones, and the warmth of spending the holiday with your beloveds.
It’s a time of spiritual reflection, a time of appreciation, and a time of celebration.
And today, there’s a lot to celebrate.
Readers, on this Christmas morning, we thank you for your readership, and hope you have a blessed day!