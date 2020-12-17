Around the world on Dec. 21, sky gazers will get to share an amazing experience not seen in hundreds of years.
The “Christmas Star,” as its known, is an “especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating on the night of Dec. 21,” NASA reports.
NASA notes this isn’t new – the two planets are aligned in the sky about once every 20 years.
However, this one is special for two reasons.
It’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this closest to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the great conjunction occurred at night – allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness it, NASA reports.
To give this some perspective – the last time Jupiter and Saturn were this close together away from the Sun was in 1226 A.D. Astronomy.com reports that in 1226 A.D., Genghis Khan was conquering Asia, and Europe was in the Middle Ages. It’s amazing to think we can experience something last easily spotted in the time of Genghis Khan, isn’t it?
To see the Christmas star, look to the southwestern sky just after sunset.
Jupiter shines brighter than any star in the sky, and while Saturn is a bit dimmer, it’s still quite bright, Astronomy.com reports.
You can see the two with the naked eye, but if you have access to binoculars or a telescope, take advantage of this opportunity. Jupiter’s four moons (Europa, Io, Callisto and Ganymede) will also be visible, as will Saturn’s rings, Astronomy notes.
And a little side note on this experience.
When we think of the Christmas Star, one is often reminded of the Star of Bethlehem, which led the three Magi to Jesus’ birth in the Bible.
Is the Dec. 21 event the same Biblical Christmas Star?
There are a variety of theories as to what the Star of Bethlehem was, including a comet. In fact, Halley’s Comet was visible in 11 B.C., a few years before Jesus is thought to have been born, Smithsonian reports.
Or, the Star of Bethlehem could have been Jupiter, which would have been in retrograde, appearing to travel east as it rose in the sky each night.
The Today Show reports that Saturn and Jupiter could have had a conjunction in 7 B.C. – about a year before the earliest possible time of the birth of Jesus – which could have inspired the three Magi to begin their journey.
So the answer? Maybe. NBC Chicago notes that this year’s alignment has been dubbed the “Christmas star” because of that association.
Here’s what we do know. This alignment won’t happen again until 2080, readers. And Yuma’s sky gazing conditions usually don’t disappoint – so go outside, and look to the southwest sky just after sunset Dec. 21!