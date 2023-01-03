One of the best ways to decorate for Christmas is with a live Christmas tree.
They are beautiful, with their full branches and unique shapes and sizes. No two live Christmas trees are ever exactly the same.
And as a bonus, they smell amazing.
But no matter how great you are at watering that tree, over time, it is going to start to dry out, dropping needles all over the living room. Yuma’s lack of moisture and humidity this time of year often accelerates that process.
In fact, by now, it’s probably crossed that bridge from “beautiful tree” to “terrifying fire hazard.”
Fortunately, the city of Yuma has a solution.
The city’s recycling program for live Christmas trees is underway.
This is a great service the city provides. It’s free to drop of the tree, which the city then chips and reuses.
Without the service, who knows what would happen with these live trees? They could be dumped in the desert, or shoved into trash cans, or simply left in yards and alleys to become fire risks.
With the service, residents have an option to safely dispose of their trees – and all they have to do is drive them over to the Yuma Civic Center.
That, readers, is a win-win. Yumans can get rid of their trees with a quick drop-off, and the city gets material to chip and reuse.
Trees can be dropped off in the eastern lot of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, near the tennis courts.
The city recommends people use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A, exiting along Desert Hills Drive.
The service is available on weekdays from 8 a.m. -3 p.m. through Jan. 6.
The city requires residents to remove all lights, ornaments and tinsel ahead of time. And please note – artificial trees aren’t accepted.
If you have questions, contact the city at 928-373-4504.
