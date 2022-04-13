Have you been to the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground at the West Wetlands lately?
Also known as the Castle Park, this playground is a beloved facility. Located at 308 N. 12th Ave., the park originally opened in 2007, and it was a true community effort, starting with a design based on the imaginations of more than 5,000 local schoolchildren. Yumans contributed nearly $400,000 for the Castle Park, as well as hundreds of dollars of in-kind goods and services.
In December of 2015, the park was badly damaged in a deliberately set fire, but Yumans once again jumped in to help, organizing fundraisers to bring the park back. Fortunately, insurance covered the cost of rebuilding, and the funds raised by Yumans were used for additional improvements. The park reopened in 2015, with new playground features added in 2018.
Today, however, the Castle Park is in need of some serious TLC.
The ground covering, intended to be squishy and soft for playground enthusiasts, is in bad shape. Chunks are now missing, essentially leaving potholes in the ground, which could easily lead to a fall or twisted ankle for a child running across the playground.
The parking lot adjacent to the park’s entrance is an absolute mess, riddled with potholes, cracks and loose gravel.
The good news is, most of the playground equipment itself appears to be in good shape.
And now, there is help coming for the parking lot and playground surface coverings.
In a recent Yuma Sun story, the city discussed plans for its $23.07 million of American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds, and included $415,000 for Castle Park flooring.
Then this week, the Parks and Recreation staff posted a video on social media noting there is paving work ahead for the parking lot, in collaboration with the Public Works Department. The boat ramp at the West Wetlands and the Castle Park parking lot both are slated for some much-needed repairs.
We’re glad to hear that the city has this work on its radar. This park was one built out of community support and love, and we hate to see it in any state of disrepair.
And while the city is working on updates to the park, we would suggest one more. The walkway into the park is lined with commemorative brick pavers, some of which were engraved as part of a fundraiser for the original Castle Park. But those inscriptions are fading away, and some now are so faint they are barely readable. The city should restore those engravings so they are legible. And at the same time, it would make sense to launch a new campaign to engrave other bricks along the walkway, which could be a fundraiser to add other amenities to the Castle Park.
What do you think, readers? Would you support the park with a revival of the commemorative brick fundraiser? And what other amenities would you like to see at the park? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a letter to the editor at letters@yumasun.com.