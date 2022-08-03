The Yuma City Council recently got a look at the initial master plan for the future outdoor recreation area at the East Mesa Community Park.
The park, located on Avenue 6E near 36th Street, will include a destination playground, a small ramada, a splash pad, restrooms, a small turf open space, a pump station, a large lake and a small parking lot.
The plan was crafted by design firm J2 after a series of public input sessions and surveys from the community.
The first phase will also include infrastructure such as water, sewer and power lines, costing about $13 million. Up to $10.5 million will come from the City of Yuma’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, paying for site development, park amenities and infrastructure, utilities and reclaimed water distribution and storage. Another $3 million from the utilities budget will go to the reclaimed water distribution and storage.
The final cost estimates for the completed park are still coming in, but it’s estimated to be somewhere in the range of $40 million. For future phases, the city said it will look into grants, most notably the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The complete park could take as long as five to six years to build out.
However, a park in this area has long been in demand.
According to the City’s website, the park could include other amenities over time such as disc golf, exercise equipment, pickle ball and basketball courts, as well as an art component and walking and jogging paths.
The question is, does the first phase meet the expectations of potential users?
One has to consider the population of that area of Yuma when building a park. Once this area was a more seasonal/winter visitor area, but now, the population is more a mix, with more young families moving into the area.
Amenities such as a playground and splash pad likely would be much appreciated, giving kids somewhere to play outside without driving all the way across town.
The lake will likely raise some eyebrows, although city officials said the plan is to use treated water from the Desert Dunes treatment plant nearby – water that right now is used, cleaned and perked into the ground. Under that plan, the lake would not impact the city’s Colorado River water allocations.
But, readers – we want to hear from you. What do you think of the initial plans for the East Mesa park? Is there anything you would rather see in phase one? And are there elements you think should be dropped?