One of the hottest issues facing the Yuma City Council has been the pay for Yuma’s public safety personnel.
The city has been under fire amid concerns that the compensation plans for police and fire simply aren’t enough to both retain existing employees and attract new ones.
Now, there is a plan to help remedy the problem – the public safety step plan.
It will cost Yuma $2 million a year, or 16.2% over fiscal year 2022, to implement the plan.
Programmed into the city’s financial plan is a 3% increase to the total personnel costs for subsequent budget years.
Officials hope this pay adjustment will make the city’s police and fire departments more competitive when recruiting employees. Officials also hope the step increases will convince current employees to stay while avoiding pay compression issues.
By January 2024, officers will have had an accumulated adjustment of about 18% to their pay.
Currently, almost all of the rank jobs in the Yuma police and fire departments, 92% to be exact, are below the market midpoint when compared with cities that are known to lure away local public safety employees.
A market analysis found that the prevailing pay for each of those Yuma ranks was more than 5% below the market midpoint.
Hiring a police or fire employee takes an investment on the city’s part. There is a cost to finding the right person for the job, and there’s a cost to training them – it applies to any new employee, but especially in areas such as police and fire. Once the city makes that kind of investment, the goal is to keep the employee – and compensation is a big part of the retention process.
Ultimately, the city has to pay more, starting with better wages to draw in new employees, but also paying better wages to existing employees to retain them.
The question is, has the city done enough to help attract and retain police and fire employees, or is there more that can be done?
