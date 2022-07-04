On this day in 1776, our forefathers took bold action, declaring our independence from tyranny and establishing these United States of America.
The Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, and that day in 1776 became the anniversary that we celebrate today.
That document, written by Thomas Jefferson, contains one of the most famous lines in American history: “We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
And yet, here we are in 2022, and it’s clear we’ve taken those freedoms for granted.
Too often, we’ve ignored our right to vote, choosing instead to complain about politicians rather than being actually involved in the political process.
Too often, we’ve taken to the keyboard to vent our anger and foment discontent, without actually doing the research to learn the difference between truth and fiction, only sharing the items that trigger knee-jerk reactions in us.
Too often, we forget that there is more than one perspective in any given situation, and that all perspectives are valuable – not just our own.
Too often, we ignore the fact that all men are created equal, that we are blessed to have certain inalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – and having the ability to make choices for ourselves that might not necessarily be applicable to our neighbors.
It’s time to stop, take count of what we stand for, and then, take action to ensure those freedoms stand for generations to come.
This Fourth of July we celebrate our nation, but at the same time, our hearts are heavy. Our nation is blessed in so many ways, but lately, we’re reminded that our freedoms aren’t guaranteed. Our forefathers knew this, but as generations passed, we’ve forgotten this lesson.
On this Fourth of July, we encourage you to get involved. Register to vote in the August primaries, do some research on the candidates on the ballot, and write to your legislators to share your thoughts on where the country should go.
Exercise your civil rights, and let freedom ring.