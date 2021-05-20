This week marks a milestone for our Yuma County seniors as they walk the line from childhood into adulthood, leaving their high school careers behind as they embark onto the next phase of their lives.
Graduating from high school is an incredible achievement. It’s not a given – these students have worked so hard to get where they are today.
Once they receive their diplomas, they will scatter into the wind. Some will head to college, others on to trade schools or programs. Some will enter the workforce ready to go. And others will pause for a moment while they decide the next step – and each of these options is OK.
It’s never easy to close one chapter of life and begin the next, so it’s important to reflect for a few moments before moving on.
To our graduates, know that this time is yours. It’s your time to try new things, meet new people and, for the first time ever – it’s your time to truly shape as you see fit.
Be bold, brave, courageous and adventurous. But also, be kind, compassionate and caring. Stand for your opinions and beliefs, but leave the door open to hear the perspectives of others – even when you disagree, there is always value to friendly debate and discussion.
The world is a different place than it was just a year ago. And every single one of you has the ability to have a positive impact, likely in ways we’ve never before seen. Embrace this time, be innovative and let your creativity shine.
But as you do so, give thanks. Thank your teachers for your education, and your friends for having your back. And most of all, thank your parents and your family for always being there for you, no matter where your journey has taken you.
And know that whatever happens, your friends and family are here for you, cheering you on each step of the way.
Congratulations to the Class of 2021!