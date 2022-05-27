Hi there, Class of 2022! It’s a big night for you as you walk the stage from high school seniors into adulthood.
As actor/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda once noted, “My dear terrified graduates, you are about to enter the most uncertain and thrilling period of your lives.”
Terrifying? Perhaps. But the possibilities are endless, and the excitement is palpable.
For each of you, the world is a Choose Your Own Adventure novel. Some paths lead to success, some won’t – but those side paths don’t mean failure. They simply mean you get to pick a new adventure and try again.
The options are limitless. Some of you are going on to trade school, while others are going on to college. Some are entering the work force tomorrow, armed with their diplomas and ready to go. Some may not know yet what they want to do – and that’s OK too.
Whatever your choices are, we hope that you follow your heart and your passion. Don’t settle for a job or career path that doesn’t excite you. Find that thing that makes your heart go pitter-patter and jump on it, because there is a grain of truth to that adage, “Find a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”
We hope that as you embark on this next phase of your lives, you do so with bravery, courage and boldness, and at the same time, a healthy dose of compassion and kindness.
It sounds cliché, but the future is in your hands. Each of you has the power and ability to make our community a better place. Chances are, you’ve already started.
Know that your community stands behind you – your family and friends, and your fellow Yumans. We’re excited to see where you go, and to hear your stories and your successes, wherever you may find them.
And one last note, kids. We know it’s graduation night, and we know you want to celebrate – but please, do so safely. Making smart choices starts today.
To the Class of 2022, congratulations!!