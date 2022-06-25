Everyone wants to live in a beautiful community – and bringing that goal to fruition takes a community effort.
In Yuma, the Clean and Beautiful Commission is taking it to heart, working to build civic pride around the city.
In a recent presentation to the Yuma City Council, commission member Greg LaVann said the group’s efforts include public awareness, proactive initiatives and acknowledging people who are actively working to better the community.
As part of that effort, the commission has taken on Beautification Awards to recognize those working to improve their homes and businesses, as well as the Adopt a Street program, to encourage people to adopt a segment of roadway and commit to cleaning that segment at least quarterly.
The commission is also tackling an often-asked question: where does one turn when there’s a concern in Yuma?
For example, who does one call if a neighbor’s yard is filled with litter, debris and weeds? And what does one do if one sees illegal trash dumping or abandoned vehicles?
Fortunately, the Clean and Beautiful Commission offered a handy list – and it’s one we likely all can use, Check out these handy numbers and websites for reporting issues and concerns:
• Weeds, litter and public nuisance (abandoned cars, overgrown vegetation, litter/debris: 928-373-4504
• Graffiti: 928-329-2828
• Building safety: 928-373-5159
• Illegal dumping (mattresses, tires, couches, shopping carts, etc.): 928-373-4504
• Adopt-A-Street: 928-373-4537 or visit www.yumaaz.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-street
• Yuma Click & Fix, for city issues such as potholes, street light issues or park maintenance: www.yumaaz.gov/yumaclickfix
Issues such as these can have a negative impact on a neighborhood, giving the impression that residents simply don’t care – and that can hurt the ability for the community to grow as a whole.
Pride in the community takes all forms – and every action we take to clean it up even a little can benefit everyone, elevating Yuma to the next level.
Together, we can all “make Yuma a better place to live, work and play” – the mission for the commission. It’s a great goal, and one we should all support.