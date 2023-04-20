If you’ve had a Facebook account at any point between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, you might be eligible for a share of a privacy settlement.
And, no, this isn’t a scam.
According to the Associated Press, Facebook and its parent company, Meta, have agreed to pay $725 million in the settlement, and people who have had a Facebook account from that date forward could be eligible for a portion.
“Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign,” AP reports.
We should note that as part of the settlement, Meta did not admit wrongdoing.
CNBC reports, “We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders,” a company spokesperson said in 2022.
But hopefully, this was a lesson to Meta and other social media entities out there on the importance of protecting users’ information. Nobody likes to have their personal data shared unknowingly. And according to CNBC, in the aftermath, there were a series of changes to Facebook regarding privacy, including restricting third-party access, which is a positive for users.
It’s a reminder that any time someone opens an account anywhere on the internet, there’s a certain amount of risk, and a certain amount of trust being put into that website or company to protect the customer’s data and privacy. Companies have to uphold their end of the equation.
However, for many Facebook users today, the big question is – if one submits a claim, how much will you receive? The answer depends on how many people apply. The more who apply, the smaller the payment for each person.
The CNBC report found that Cambridge Analytica harvested the personal data of 87 million Facebook users, so there could be a LOT of people applying. If every single person impacted files for and receives a piece of the settlement, the per-person amount might cover the cost of a fancy cup of coffee.
But hey, it only takes a few minutes to fill out the form, so it’s probably worth pursuing.
Submitting a claim is pretty straightforward.
Visit https://facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/ and click the “submit claim” button. Enter your information, which includes your name, address, email and phone number, and answer two questions to verify if you were in the U.S. and used Facebook during a specific timeframe.
Finally, choose how you wish to receive your payment, and then digitally sign the claim form.
It’s pretty simple.
The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 25, so if you are interested, you’ve got time to take action.
