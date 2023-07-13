Yuma is blessed to have a community that cares.
And tonight, the Yuma Sun will honor 20 people who strive to make a difference with the 20 Under 40 Rising Star Awards program.
Now in its fourth year, this partnership between the Yuma Sun’s BIZ Magazine and the NexGen Leadership Council recognizes 20 individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 who have excelled in their respective industries and who likewise are good citizens.
We received over 50 nominations from the community, which is an amazing response!
It’s a clear indication that we have a vibrant community of young professionals who strive to make a difference here each and every day.
This year’s slate of recipients stands tall in our community.
Some work in the education field, imparting knowledge to the next generation of professionals. Others work in marketing, sharing messages of positivity on a variety of platforms. But whether they work in health care, banking or agriculture, all are strong representatives of their respective industries, and each cares tremendously about their work.
Yet each person also makes community a priority. They volunteer with local nonprofit organizations, support the arts community, help veteran causes, dedicate time to our schools, mentor others and give back to philanthropic causes. They find ways to help Yuma County grow and thrive with each of their actions. And they don’t do it for fame or recognition. They do it because they care.
To each of our 20 Under 40 recipients – Daniela Ayala, Amanda Carbajal, Marcus Carney, Johnnie Ehrlic, Kristen Eshaya, Alejandro Figueroa, Stephanie Francis, Sarah Herman, Biridiana Martinez, Maria McKivergan, Ricardo Perez, Joseph Ramirez, Araceli Rodriguez, Cassandra Ridoloso, Mia Sanchez, Rochelle Sandberg, Amber Shek, Veronica Shorr, Laura Torres and Lyndsay Wisenski – congratulations!
This amazing, unique group of Yumans will be featured in the next issue of our BIZ magazine, which will be available on Aug. 1! Readers, we invite you to pick up a copy at the Yuma Sun, or to check it out online at www.YumaSun.com!
In the meantime, please join us in thanking these honorees for their amazing efforts!
