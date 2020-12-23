Congress this week passed a new round of COVID-related funding, with the intention of helping out Americans. While the relief is welcome, one has to question why it took so long to hammer out a plan – and if it goes far enough.
Americans are suffering, especially here in Yuma County, where our food bank has seen a 60% increase in need since the pandemic began. Considering how busy the food bank was prior to the pandemic, that’s an astounding increase.
Here’s a look at what the package provides, according to the Associated Press:
• Unemployment insurance: Revives supplemental federal pandemic unemployment benefits but at $300 per week through March 14. Extends special pandemic benefits for “gig” workers and extends the maximum period for state-paid jobless benefits to 50 weeks.
• Direct payments: Provides $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making up to $150,000 per year, with $600 additional payments per dependent child.
• Paycheck Protection Program: Revives the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to qualified businesses. Especially hard-hit businesses that received PPP grants would be eligible for a second round.
• Vaccines, testing, health providers: Delivers more than $30 billion for procurement of vaccines and treatments, distribution funds for states, and a strategic stockpile. Adds $22 billion for testing, tracing and mitigation, $9 billion for health care providers, and $4.5 billion for mental health.
• Food/farm aid: Increases stamp benefits by 15% for six months and provides funding to food banks, Meals on Wheels and other food aid. Provides an equal amount ($13 billion) to farmers and ranchers.
• The plan also delivers funding to schools and universities affected by the pandemic, provides funding for a first-ever federal rental assistance program, and provides funding to help families with child care costs, while helping child care providers with increased operating costs.
Here’s the question, readers. Does this plan go far enough to help, and does it help where the assistance is truly needed?
It’s frustrating that it has taken this long for Congress to act.
Families have had to make hard decisions over the last few months, because there was no assistance forthcoming.
How does one choose between rent, child care and food, while over in Washington, our politicians bickered like schoolchildren, focusing on themselves and not their constituents?
In times of crisis, politics should automatically take a backseat, and it’s shameful it’s taken this long for Congress to act.
What do you think of the COVID aid, readers? Does it go far enough, or would you prefer to see something different?
