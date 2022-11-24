Giving thanks isn’t always the easiest thing to do.
Sometimes, when we are caught up in the minutiae of our day-to-day lives, it’s easy to take for granted that which we should appreciate most.
Thanksgiving gives us a moment to pause and to hit the reset button. After all, “thanks” is part of the actual name of the day.
Look around you for a moment, and see the people in front of you … your spouse or significant other, your children, your family, etc. Give them a hug, and tell them just how important they are to you.
Giving thanks isn’t a limited, two-minute deal, either. Find a way to incorporate that appreciation into your life every day, because ultimately, words matter. And telling your family that they are important every day, that they have value to you, sets a bright tone each and every day, and colors their outlook in a positive manner.
And look at all we can choose to be thankful for – good health, a safe home, friends and pets, for example, are signs of true wealth, regardless of one’s financial status.
There is so much we can easily overlook:
• An education, learned or earned skills, a job, an income, and days off from said job.
• Laughter, the kindness of others, and friendship and goodwill.
• Sunshine, desert sunsets, the beauty of Yuma’s desert, and the rare rainbow that we see here occasionally.
• A sense of safety, especially when one doesn’t have to look far to see the challenges in many communities across America.
• Modern medicine – imagine living in a time without Advil or Tums, or penicillin?
• And think of our freedoms – freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom to peacefully assemble, freedom of the press, freedom to petition, etc.
Some might even argue that bad experiences are worthy of thanks, because those experiences build character, and can provide lifelong lessons.
Today, count your blessings, and give some love to your family.
Happy Thanksgiving, Yuma!
This editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2019.
