Arizona is facing a problem when it comes to childhood vaccinations.
“An increasing number of vaccine deniers coupled with one of the easiest opt-out provisions in the nation has left Arizona with close to one out of every 10 kindergartners unprotected against key childhood diseases,” Capitol Media Services reports.
In Arizona, parents can claim a “personal exemption” from the requirement that children attending school be vaccinated against illnesses. And they don’t have to have a specific reason – just “personal exemption,” Capitol Media Services notes.
Yuma County’s childhood vaccination rate continues to be above the state average – but the number of kindergarten personal exemptions are growing here too.
Check out these kindergarten personal exemption rates, as reported by Capitol Media Services:
• 2013-14: 0.7% in Yuma vs. 4.7% statewide
• 2014-15: 0.7% in Yuma vs. 4.6% statewide
• 2015-16 : 1.1% in Yuma vs. 4.5% statewide
• 2016-17: 1.0% in Yuma vs. 4.9% statewide
• 2017-18: 1.2% in Yuma vs. 5.4% statewide
• 2018-19: 1.3% in Yuma vs. 5.9% statewide
• 2019-20: 1.3% in Yuma vs. 5.4% statewide
• 2020-21: 2.0% in Yuma vs. 5.4% statewide
• 2021-22: 2.5% in Yuma vs. 6.6% statewide
When looking at just the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination, 95.4% of incoming Yuma County kindergartners have received the vaccine, while statewide, only 90.6% of incoming kindergartners have received it.
Childhood vaccinations are one of the best ways we can protect our children into adulthood.
And these vaccines work. We’ve forgotten the impact that measles can have, with potential hearing loss, brain swelling and even death.
Mumps can cause brain swelling, pancreatitis, hearing loss and heart problems, the Mayo Clinic reports.
Rubella is most problematic for pregnant women. It can cause a host of problems for the developing fetus, including growth delays, cataracts, deafness, and congenital heart defects, the Mayo Clinic notes.
These diseases were once feared by parents and children alike.
But today, we have the MMR vaccine to protect children for the rest of their lives against these illnesses. Capitol Media Services reports the vaccine is 97% effective.
Yet as more families opt out of the vaccines, new cases crop up – and more children are at risk of getting sick.
Yuma County is a bright spot in the statewide vaccination statistics, but the number of unvaccinated kindergarteners is creeping up here too – and we don’t like the direction in which this is going.
Parents, talk to your pediatricians, and find out why the childhood vaccination program makes sense.