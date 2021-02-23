This week, the Yuma County Library District is celebrating an exciting milestone.
Feb. 24 – Wednesday – marks the 100th anniversary of the Yuma Carnegie Library, which was located at the site of the present-day Heritage Library, 350 3rd Ave.
The Carnegie library was the cornerstone of what evolved through the years into a system of eight public library branches across Yuma County.
Back in 1921, when the Carnegie library opened, it had 1,053 books – all of which were donated. By 1950, that number increased to 21,000 books.
Today, our eight branches are now home to more than 300,000 books, plus periodicals, audiobooks, music videos, DVDs and digital services.
More than 56,000 people have library cards, and the eight branches open their doors to more than 775,000 visits by patrons each year.
When one pauses to think about it, our library system has an amazing impact on our residents every single day.
Every time someone walks through the doors of a library – whether in person or virtually – that person opens a door to new knowledge.
Maybe it’s in the form of a book that opens their eyes to a new perspective. Or maybe it’s in the form of a magazine that shares tips or recipes, or perhaps it’s an audiobook that shares the gift of a story to a driver in the middle of a late-night road trip.
Regardless of how someone chooses to consume information, the library likely has a way to connect with residents.
The library also offers a variety of services, including arts and crafts projects, classes specific to age groups (from the littlest learners to senior citizens), computer access, and more. The library even has microfilm of past editions of the Yuma Sun, dating way back in our history.
The Yuma County Library District is an amazing system, and we’re glad Yumans have supported our libraries through the last 100 years.
To our libraries, we wish you the happiest centennial!
Readers, you can learn more about the library district in a special section, included in today’s edition of the Yuma Sun!