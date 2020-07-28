On July 25, we crossed a tough milestone in Yuma County, as our COVID-19 case count surpassed the 10,000 mark.
And just two days later, on July 27, our case count was 10,446 – that number shows few signs of slowing.
Yuma, this is really up to us as individuals to make a difference here.
Wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands – these steps are the first line of defense.
But there are other ways to be proactive on this, readers.
Tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention require thinking about the different ways you interact with people, and the different places you have to interact with devices outside of your home.
For example, when you pay with cash at the store, you have to hand someone money, and in turn, they hand you back change. That exchange is a possible way to also exchange unwanted germs. Rather than paying with cash, pay with a credit or debit card, which can then be cleaned when you get home. Or, use the touchless payment options on your smartphone, which allows you to avoid touching any payment devices at the store.
Then there’s the gas pump. Bring along a bleach wipe to wipe off the pump before starting, and then use hand sanitizer when you finish pumping.
And say you want to see friends, and you are doing it smartly – it’s a small gathering, and it’s outside, and everyone is wearing masks. Take it a step further, and don’t share items. Don’t pass around the sunscreen, for example, or have the kids share beach toys, or allow someone to try a sip of that delicious fruity drink you made just for the event. Sharing is off the table right now.
Speaking of sharing, that extends to cellphones, too. Maybe a friend wants to pass you their phone to show you pictures of their new grandbaby. Yay for new babies … but ask your friend to text you the photo. Don’t handle someone else’s phone.
And at home, be sure to clean and disinfect high-touch items daily, like light switches, countertops, toilets, faucets and door knobs.
Humans tend to be social creatures, but the measures necessary to prevent COVID infections require people to step away from one another and to think outside of those social constructs.
It’s not easy, but as our numbers continue to climb, we need to be proactive. Think about the ways you interact with others, even in the smallest, most innocent of ways – and take appropriate steps to cut down the risk. It’s tough to do, but your health is worth it.