The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is taking action against junky properties.
Last month, the board directed the county attorney to take property owners to court if said property owners are not in compliance.
The parcels in violation appear to have trash, inoperable vehicles, mattresses, discarded furniture, debris and overgrown and dry bushes. Some allegedly had multiple RVs hooked up in their yards and people living in them, more than allowable by law.
The violations stemmed from complaints by the public or as a result of a permit review, and the cases have been ongoing since last year.
The process includes multiple property inspections, a courtesy notice asking the property owner to correct the violations and a referral to the hearing officer if the property was still in violation.
In these cases, the property owners had extra time due to hearing delays due to COVID-19, and then were found noncompliant and fined $250.
And it should be noted for some property owners, the case was closed.
But for others, owners took no action, or just moved the junk around, failing to remove it or clean it up sufficiently.
The process is a long one, giving property owners time to resolve it before the county resorts to heftier measures, including going to court.
This is always a sensitive subject. On one hand, property owners have an expectation to treat their properties as they see fit. After all, one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.
And in some cases, the property owners may have challenges preventing them from addressing the needs of the property, such as a mobility issue or a financial barrier.
However, on the other side of the fence are the surrounding property owners. A property in disrepair in their neighborhood impacts them too, potentially lowering property values and, depending on the state of the yard, offering a space for unwanted critters to move in. A junky property can also be a safety issue. How can a first responder get to the front door in a medical emergency if there’s no clear path to do so?
Nobody expects a neighborhood to be perfect. Lawns will get weeds. Trash will blow into the bushes from time to time.
But there is an expectation that residents will maintain their properties.
The county takes a long approach to this problem, offering time for remedies to be implemented, and it’s unfortunate when it has to resort to legal action.
Ultimately, one hopes it doesn’t reach that point, but the end result, hopefully, will benefit the entire neighborhood.
What do you think, readers? Should the county take action on junky properties or no? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.