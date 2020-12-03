We are sliding backwards down a dangerous path, Yuma.
This week, we once again set our highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases with 481 on Tuesday, following several days in the triple digits.
And one can offer up footnotes on the numbers – the state health director notes that the large numbers were the result of the extended four-day weekend and a delay in classifications – but that doesn’t change the fact that the numbers are high.
They may be consolidated into one reporting day, but the reality is, we are seeing significant case count increases.
On Tuesday, our total positive case count was 18,349.
Seven days earlier, on Nov. 24th, it was 16,929 – an increase of 1,420 cases over a seven-day window.
That’s roughly 202 new cases a day, readers.
And one would be remiss if one did not note the fact that the numbers only account for the people who were tested. People with mild symptoms may not ever be tested, nor will the asymptomatic people – which means the actual case counts could be higher than what we are reporting. After all, if one is asymptomatic, it’s not likely one would be tested, right?
But consider this, readers. There are people out and about in the community who don’t know they are a risk to others. They still have the potential to spread this illness to others who may be more susceptible to a more severe case – and that’s one of the reasons COVID is so scary.
We’ve seen calls throughout Arizona and the nation for a curfew, a stay-at-home order or shelter in place order. England had a three-week lockdown, and saw a 30 percent drop in COVID cases, the New York Times reported this week.
But here’s the reality, Yuma.
This is in our hands. We control how this goes, based on our actions over the coming days and weeks.
Everyone has COVID fatigue.
Face masks are annoying, we’re tired of “hand-washing” lectures, and we might as well buy stock in hand sanitizer companies because we’re using so much of it.
And December – a month normally filled to the brim with Yuma festivities, events and fun – is sadly quiet this year.
But that’s our reality, Yuma.
Face makes are a necessity, as is washing hands and using hand sanitizer. And staying six feet away from others? It actually saves lives.
It’s critical that we take action Yuma.
A mandatory shutdown would cripple our economy, especially when there’s no action on the horizon from Congress. How would our local small businesses survive, or families put food on the table? Our personal actions in reducing those case counts can help tremendously here.
It’s been a tough year, but we can turn this around. Take action, be smart and be safe, and help bring these numbers back under control.
And readers, we want to hear from you. Should there be a stay at home order, shutdowns or a curfew in Yuma or in Arizona? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.