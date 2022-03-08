If the county is going to build a new auditorium, it needs to plan for the future – and that means more seating.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors is in the midst of designing a new Yuma County Administration Building, which includes a new auditorium for its meetings.
In a recent meeting, the supervisors mulled the size of the auditorium, debating whether or not they should make it bigger, as the attendance at the meetings tends to be rather small.
Currently, plans call for an auditorium which would seat about 100 people, double the capacity of the current auditorium.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted, “It’s one of those things you oversize, not undersize. I know the county isn’t that exciting, but when it gets exciting, it does get exciting.”
The design currently includes two overflow spaces, including a conference room that seats 30-40 people, and County Administrator Susan Thorpe pointed out that technology now allows for remote viewing.
And while that statement is true, let’s think about that for a minute.
If a resident feels passionately enough about an issue that he is attending the meeting, then he wants to actually attend the meeting – not watch it from a screen in an overflow space.
It may seem, at the moment, that 200 seats would rarely be used by meeting attendees, because attendance currently isn’t high at the board meetings.
But there is a way that they can likely boost attendance: change the meeting time to after 5 p.m.
Currently, the Board of Supervisors meetings are held at 9 a.m. Monday mornings.
Working adults – especially business professionals – are going to be hard-pressed to make a meeting at 9 a.m. on a Monday morning.
That time effectively limits participation to those who have the flexibility to make the meeting, which is a much-smaller pool of people.
If you are going to build a facility, plan for the future and allow for growth in every capacity.
But if the county really wants to grow, moving the time of the Board of Supervisors meetings needs to be part of the conversation.