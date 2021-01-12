Over the weekend, the Yuma Sun ran a story about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, which has moved into a prioritized group of 1B phase.
This group includes U.S. residents ages 75 and older, educators, child care workers and law enforcement/protective services, according to a press release from Yuma County.
To make an appointment, people are asked to visit https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/.
People ages 75 and older are asked to call 928-317-4687.
This information comes directly from a press release from Yuma County.
But over the weekend and well into Monday, the Yuma Sun offices were inundated with calls because of challenges with both the phone number and the website.
When using the phone number, some got a busy signal, while others heard a recording that said it was a Yuma County Health Department hotline.
And the website option is equally frustrating. One logs in, enters all the requested information, only to learn that there are no appointments available – and the next time one logs back in, one has to reenter all that information again. The system does not retain it.
Facebook is full of posts from angry Yumans who still haven’t gotten through or gotten answers, and we’ve fielded a lot of calls and emails from people on the subject.
People are frustrated, and rightfully so. It’s clear just how challenging this vaccination rollout has been.
The county eventually included an informational message for callers on the 928-317-4687 number, which notes that all appointment slots are currently filled, and encouraged people to follow updates on the county’s website or Facebook page.
At this point, readers, all we can do is encourage patience with this process.
All these calls are an indication that people want to get the vaccine – and every vaccinated person brings us one step closer to the end of this COVID journey.
However, we hope that along the way, the county and the state improve their information sharing and registration process in order to make it easier for residents to navigate this. The last thing we want is someone to not get vaccinated because the process was frustrating.
What do you think, readers? How is the vaccination rollout process working so far? How would you improve it? And do you plan to get the vaccine? Let us know. Share your thoughts online – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.