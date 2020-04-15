COVID-19 has brought an unprecedented level of disruption to our lives. Remember that old saying, “The only two things certain in life are death and taxes”?
Both are still certain, but this year, there’s some flexibility to the deadline for those taxes.
On Wednesday, Americans should have been handling the pesky details to file their tax returns. After all, it was April 15.
But that dash to make the deadline didn’t happen this year, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis.
In fact, your taxes do not need to be filed until July 15. And if you owe federal income tax payments that should have been due on April 15, those too can be deferred to July 15, without penalties and interest, according to IRS.gov.
And – a bonus – the Arizona Department of Revenue followed the IRS’ move, and made the same extension. And just like the IRS, there will be no penalties or interest assessed, as long as taxes and any necessary payments are made by July 15.
Given the current anxiety brought on by COVID-19, it’s nice to push back the added stress of doing one’s taxes. Filling out those income tax forms is a process that most people dread. One has to dig up documents and receipts, organize information and fill out forms.
However, if you are due a refund, it’s probably a good idea to prioritize those taxes, to bring that money back to you sooner vs. later.
The IRS notes that most tax refunds are still being issued within 21 days. If you are owed a refund, those dollars will do more good in your hands right now than ever before.
If you haven’t already done your taxes, mark your calendars for July 15 as the new deadline.
And if you have any questions or issues, visit the IRS at www.IRS.gov, or the Arizona Department of Revenue at www.AZDOR.gov.