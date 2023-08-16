COVID is back in the headlines yet again.
Nobody wants to hear about it, or talk about it, or really, even think about it, probably because we’re all still a little burned out on the topic, but at this point, it’s one of those illnesses we need to have on the radar.
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. is in the midst of a “summer bump” in COVID-19 hospital admissions, which have been inching upward since early July.
The good news is, it’s a “small-scale echo” compared to the three previous summers, AP notes.
Outside of hospitalizations, however, it’s hard to track the virus in the U.S. Officials note that the amount of virus detected in sewage water has been rising across the nation. However, because people are often self-testing at home, it’s hard to have a completely accurate case count.
One thing we can’t lose sight of is the fact that people are still dying from COVID. Since early June, about 500-600 people died each week, AP reports, which is a reminder that COVID is still a problem – and we still need to take some precautions.
And, in case you start hearing the terminology floating around, there’s a new subvariant of COVID that is currently circulating, called the EG.5 variant, or Eris. According to the Washington Post, it now accounts for the largest proportion of COVID cases nationwide.
Health officials note it’s “less invasive and lethal in the body,” the Post reports, but they are continuing to monitor it.
Currently, symptoms include a cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, and headaches. It can also cause symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a dry cough, the Post reports – which is very similar to the common cold or flu.
Regardless of what we’re dealing with, we know there are some things we can do to keep viruses like COVID, colds and flu at bay – and these constants haven’t changed.
Wash your hands often and well, clean shared surfaces regularly, cover your coughs and sneezes, and, if you feel sick, please – stay home.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends improving the ventilation and filtration in your home. Ideas include opening windows (which may be more appropriate here in about two months!), changing filters more frequently in your air conditioner, using portable HEPA cleaners, and turning on fans to improve air flow. The CDC also recommends spending more time outside … but again, perhaps that’s a better tip for Yuma in October than August!
COVID isn’t going away any time soon. A new booster shot is expected this fall, which will help add an extra layer of protection. In the meantime, readers, stay safe!