The COVID case counts are increasing in Yuma County,- but health officials note there’s no reason to panic.
It’s a message we appreciate, and one that’s worth repeating.
Diana Gomez, director of public health for Yuma County, noted that the Health Department reported 96 lab-confirmed cases last month, and 256 cases so far in September. These numbers reflect only lab-confirmed cases, and do not include at-home tests.
Gomez noted cases are definitely increasing, and she expects the number to continue to rise, since we’re in the middle of the month.
Why the increase?
“That’s because we are congregating. We’re living our best lives, right? We’re enjoying the outdoors. We’re back in school,” she said.
However, the number of people dying from COVID is still low – which is really good news.
Gomez noted the goal remains the same: to not overwhelm the healthcare system. Fortunately, so far, hospitalization rates have remained fairly low, with about four or five cases last week. The people who end up hospitalized have been “extreme” cases.
So what should people do at the moment? Be proactive.
Do those basic things like washing your hands frequently, and if you need to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue.
And if you are feeling sick, listen to your body.
“We tell people you know your symptoms. Don’t wait. If you start experiencing severity with breathing, please seek treatment early. Don’t try to rough it out at home, which is what a lot of people tend to do,” Gomez said.
And if you have a compromised immune system, be careful – and keep an eye out for information on the upcoming COVID vaccination.
Gomez noted a new booster shot is expected by the end of September that will incorporate the new variants.
Much like the flu, COVID is now a part of our lives. We don’t see it dropping off the radar any time soon.
And just like with the flu, we need to be smart in how we approach it. Get those vaccines when they become available, wash your hands often, and if you feel sick, stay home.
Above all, readers, take care of yourselves, and let’s keep both COVID and the flu at bay.
