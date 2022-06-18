Readers, we’ve been keeping an eye on the COVID-19 case counts, and we see that once again, they are creeping up in Yuma County.
Look at these numbers, which are the total number of new reported cases during the previous seven-day period:
• May 25: 38 new reported cases
• June 1: 77 new reported cases
• June 8: 97 new reported cases
• June 15: 134 new reported cases
- We’ve jumped back into the triple digits – a trend we don’t like. Granted, it’s a low triple-digit range, but what we see on this list are the number of reported cases to health agencies. Those numbers don’t include the people who take a home test and then recover at home without ever seeing a doctor.
The good news is, as of Friday morning, Yuma County’s community level is still low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the “low” level, it’s recommended that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms – and if they test positive, follow the appropriate steps to prevent spreading it to others.
But here’s the thing to remember: If you test negative for COVID, but you still have a cough, runny nose, etc. – you are still sick. So please – do your friends a favor and stay home. Cold and flu germs still spread the same ways as COVID-19, and no one wants to share those germs with you.
As for the question of when COVID will go away, the reality is, it probably won’t. The John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health points to the Great Influenza of 1918 as an example, noting that it never really went away either. Instead, it evolved over time to become less deadly.
John Hopkins notes, “A virus just wants to spread; it doesn’t necessarily want to cause severe disease in its host. So mutating allowed the virus to continue spreading, and survive into the 21st century.”
For a cold or flu to be epidemic or pandemic, it has to cause severe rates of infection and death, John Hopkins reports. Usually, they are endemic, “meaning they have low, manageable rates of death and transmission.”
For COVID to be considered endemic, severe case rates need to drop, with decreasing rates of death and hospitalization, which in turn means a health care system that isn’t overwhelmed, John Hopkins reports.
And right now, cases are creeping up around the country. Southern California, for example, is back in the medium transmission level, and some parts of the nation are back in the high transmission level, according to the CDC map.
We all know what to do – and, readers, we’re actually doing a great job here. Our vaccination rates are high in Yuma County, and that’s one of the best things we can protect our community as a whole.
Stick with the protocols, and let’s do what we can to help drive this thing to the “endemic” stage.