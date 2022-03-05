In Thursday’s edition of the Yuma Sun, we printed the seven-day metrics in Yuma County for COVID-19.
The information we provided was primarily from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with a couple of numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Previously, we ran the statistics five days a week, as provided by the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
However, the county no longer provides an update, and refers visitors to the CDC’s website, which is moving weekly metrics now, as is the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The information updates every Wednesday, and so the weekly update now prints every Thursday in the Sun.
Readers, you may have noticed that the content of our Tracking COVID-19 box has changed a little bit. In reviewing the new data from the CDC, we decided it was time to focus solely on Yuma County’s information. It’s important for readers to see what’s happening here at a glance.
The data includes the new cases and new deaths for the week, according to the CDC, as well as the total cases and total deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Arizona DHS. Remember – this information is only for Yuma County.
We also added the percentage of the population over the age of 5 that has been fully vaccinated, and the number of new hospital admissions.
The box includes specifics on Yuma County vaccinations – the total fully vaccinated, the total with at least one dose, and the total fully vaccinated who have also received a booster.
And finally, we added the Community Transmission rating, as reported by the CDC. For March 2, that was high, with the CDC noting that people here should continue to wear masks in public, indoor settings.
If you are looking for the state, national and world data, it’s easy to find.
State data, which is updated every Wednesday, can be found at www.azdhs.gov. And if you are looking for national and world data, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine has done an excellent job of compiling this information, which can be found at coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.
Readers, we hope these statistics are helpful to you. Our goal is to provide you data on what’s happening on the COVID front in our community, so you in turn can make informed decisions for your families.
COVID seems to be fading a bit into the background, but that’s something that can change at a moment’s notice, especially if a new variant pops onto the scene. So keep an eye on the statistics, and stay safe out there, readers!