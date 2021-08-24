On Monday morning, Yuma Regional Medical Center released its latest update on those who are hospitalized for COVID-19 here in Yuma County.
There were 61 people hospitalized. Of those 61 people, 52 were not vaccinated. Nine were vaccinated – a number that has continued to climb over the last week.
This is the challenge with COVID-19 – as it evolves, it poses a bigger risk to people.
Across the nation, we’re seeing reports of breakthrough cases. For some, symptoms are mild, feeling like a cold or seasonal allergies. For others, those symptoms can be more severe.
There are a lot of questions we have about the nine cases of vaccinated people at YRMC.
What vaccine did they get? How were they exposed to COVID? How old are they? Do they have preexisting conditions?
With COVID – and really, any viral illness – there are a variety of factors that can put an individual at higher risk.
But ultimately, a vaccine isn’t a silver bullet. It’s a layer of protection that will reduce the risk of people getting sick or severely sick, but the effectiveness is not 100%.
As the vaccines first rolled out, according to the Mayo Clinic, the Pfizer-BioN Tech vaccine was 95% effective, Moderna was 94% effective, and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66% effective – although that vaccine is 85% effective at preventing severe disease.
Those percentages mean there is some wiggle room for people to get sick, and with varying degrees of sickness.
Then there are the variants.
Delta is nearly twice as contagious as the earlier variants, the Mayo Clinic notes, and might cause more severe illness.
Early research notes that the vaccines still provide protection, but at lower rates, the Mayo Clinic reports. Here’s a look at the data from the Mayo Clinic:
• The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 88% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 virus. The vaccine is also 96% effective at preventing severe disease with the COVID-19 virus caused by the delta variant.
• After one dose, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is 72% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 virus caused by the delta variant. One dose of the vaccine is also 96% effective at preventing severe disease with the COVID-19 virus caused by the delta variant. And in the U.S., people receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine.
• The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is 85% effective at preventing severe disease with the COVID-19 virus caused by the delta variant, according to data released by Johnson & Johnson.
If you get vaccinated, there’s still a chance you could get sick. But the Mayo Clinic notes vaccination may make illness less severe. And, “the overall risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 is much lower than among unvaccinated people with similar risk factors.”
In Yuma County, just 52.9% of people are vaccinated against COVID-19. But every single vaccination matters, offering protection not just to vaccinated but also to those around them.
As COVID continues to evolve, we must stay vigilant in our precautions against it.
Getting the vaccine, wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing are all still important.
We’re keeping a close eye on the case counts as well as our hospitalization numbers. But in the meantime, Yuma, please do your part, and stay safe.