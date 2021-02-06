This week, Crane School District announced plans to return to in-person learning.
According to the district, Crane employees were slated to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and plan to reopen the following Monday, on Feb. 8.
During a district meeting Feb. 1, school board and audience members raised concerns about students struggling with online learning – both from an educational and an emotional perspective.
We understand those concerns.
Many students are struggling with online learning. It’s hard to establish a connection with one’s teachers and peers, and it’s easy to fall behind in one’s lessons because help isn’t always easily accessible. For example, what once was an on-the-fly question, easily asked in the midst of a lesson, slips away in online learning because such in the moment opportunities aren’t easily presented.
The board pointed out that our COVID numbers have been on a downward trajectory, which is a positive indicator. However, those numbers are still far from recommended metrics for schools to reopen.
And then there’s the question of the vaccinations.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, it takes about a week to develop some antibody response, and people do get a partial immune response to the first dose – but it does not provide complete immunity. Even after the second dose, a person has a 94 or 95% level of protection – but it doesn’t mean you still can’t be a carrier.
“Instead, it just means you’re much less likely to get sick or develop symptoms,” the Cleveland Clinic noted.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a study finding that there is little evidence of COVID spreading at schools when proper precautions were taken – which includes wearing masks, social distancing and properly ventilating rooms.
And CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said this week, “Vaccinations of teachers is not a prerequisite for safely opening schools.”
Making the decision to reopen schools isn’t an easy one to make. There are a lot of variables and factors to weigh and consider – but ultimately, the health and safety of our students and faculty needs to be the top priority.
It’s worrisome that our metrics are still high, but hopefully, Crane has the precautions in place to protect its classes.
What do you think, readers? Is it time to reopen schools, or should districts wait? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.