Readers, the Yuma Police Department shared some statistics this week, and honestly, we don’t like them.
From Jan. 1-Aug. 24, 2020, there have been:
• 95 cases of aggravated assault, up from 65 in the same time frame in 2019
• 59 aggravated assaults with a gun, up from 23 in the same time frame in 2019
• Four murders, up from two in the same time frame in 2019
The question is – what’s behind the increase?
The Yuma Police Department says it’s hard to know why the numbers are increasing.
Gangs and drugs could be a contributing factor, and so too could be the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis, which could have led to an increase in domestic violence cases. YPD notes that those are possible contributors, but it’s hard to know for certain.
There is no question that the pandemic has had an impact here economically, with Yuma County’s unemployment number climbing to a staggering 24.8%.
There is a mental and emotional impact that comes with fears brought on by COVID-19 and economic uncertainty too.
The heat would seem like a possible culprit, except this is Yuma, and the weather is relatively consistent year over year. Summers are hot, we know they are hot, and it’s hard to blame the heat for that increase. Yes, people might have shorter fuses, but the heat isn’t a new element.
The New York Times recently published a story on violent crime, and found that across 20 major cities in the U.S., the murder rate at the end of June was on average 37% higher than it was at the end of May. The increase over that same time frame in 2019 was just 6%.
But when it comes to crime overall? “Nationally, crime remains at or near a generational low, and experts caution against drawing conclusions from just a few months,” the New York Times reports. In fact, the report found that all types of major crime were down except murder, aggravated assault and, in some places, car theft.
What’s causing the uptick in crime in Yuma? It’s hard to know specifically.
However, we hope that cooler heads prevail, that the increases here are a brief blip on the radar that drop back down quickly.
Given everything going on right now, more crime in any category is the last thing we need.