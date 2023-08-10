Readers, this is the time of year when all our nonprofit organizations need an extra boost.
But Crossroads is raising its hands in the air in an “SOS” call for assistance – and it’s a call we can meet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Readers, this is the time of year when all our nonprofit organizations need an extra boost.
But Crossroads is raising its hands in the air in an “SOS” call for assistance – and it’s a call we can meet.
Crossroads shared on social media this week that it is “in desperate need of food, men’s toothbrushes, and hygiene products.”
Currently, Crossroads is serving more than 400 meals daily – breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Barbara Rochester, community liaison for the organization, told the Sun last month that food supplies are low, which is due to a combination of factors – the winter visitors are gone for the summer, Yumans are on vacation, and the high cost of food lately.
Rochester noted, “We’re doing a lot of beans and rice. We’re struggling but we’re still going.”
At the end of July, there were an estimated 250-300 men staying at the men’s shelter, with another 40 or so people coming in to beat the heat. And in the family shelter there were 30 children from newborn to age 18 calling the shelter home as well.
The need right now is tremendous, but, readers, it doesn’t cost much to help.
Crossroads can take a $20 donation and stretch it out pretty far. And if a bunch of people donated $20 a piece, that would add up pretty quickly to make a difference.
And if you don’t have money to give, that’s OK. Check your pantry, your fridge and your freezer.
Crossroads can use food in any form – be it canned goods, fresh produce or frozen goods, which all can be delivered to the shelter at 944 S. Arizona Ave.
The mission is always in need of eggs, milk and cheese. Fresh fruit and juice are welcomed items, but the mission has always emphasized that any amount of food – any type of food – is food they can use to feed people in need.
The mission also needs hygiene items, so take a look at your bathrooms and see what you have available, and give where you can.
To donate, stop by the mission at 944 S. Arizona Ave. or call 928-783-9362. Community support of the mission’s thrift store through donations and shopping also helps the mission. The Second Chance Crossroads Mission Thrift Store is located at 550 W. 8th St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Call 928-726-0491 to arrange for free pick up of donations.
This is a cause we can and should support, Yuma. Open your hearts and your wallets – or your cabinets – and give what you can to help the homeless this summer.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.