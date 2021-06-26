Some usual words were spoken on Thursday by our politicians in Washington, D.C., words like “bipartisan” and “compromise” and “agreement.”
After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan agreement on his infrastructure plan.
Come again? A bipartisan agreement? Readers, that’s a phrase we don’t hear often enough.
In fact, “compromise” has been a mythical concept that has been rare in politics for far too long.
Frequently, our government entities are bogged down in the mire of partisan politics. And in the end, no one really benefits, because elected officials aren’t acting with their constituents’ best interests at heart – interests that in reality rarely lie solely on either side of the political fence.
With the infrastructure bill, Biden noted, “neither side got everything they wanted in this deal; that’s what it means to compromise.”
According to the Associated Press, the bill’s price tag is $1.2 trillion over eight years and includes more than a half-trillion dollars in new spending.
These are hefty numbers, readers, and yet this agreement is a “pared down” version of what Biden originally proposed.
According to a fact sheet from the White House, the plan includes funding to repair and rebuild roads, with an emphasis on safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians. It would also invest in power infrastructure, public transit, electric vehicle infrastructure, green school and transit buses and clean water infrastructure. The plan calls for connecting every American to reliable high-speed internet, while driving down prices for internet service and closing the digital divide.
Several of these areas are ones in which Yuma County and its cities and towns need some help.
The road to an official presidential signature and making this plan a reality is far from over. The proposal, called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, still must be passed by Congress before heading to Biden’s desk. And on Friday, the AP noted that the plan was already in jeopardy, just a day later.
However, Thursday was a start. It’s encouraging that both sides of the aisle worked to get to this point. That’s something that should continue, at every level of government.
