If there was any doubt that our nation’s electrical infrastructure was in need of serious attention, look no further than a series of events this week:
• More than 230,000 customers were without power in Central Ohio Wednesday. On Monday, massive storms rocked much of the state, and on Tuesday, American Electric Power turned to intentional outages to protect the power grid. Those outages are expected to last through today, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Temperatures are “dangerously high,” the Dispatch reports, reaching into the mid- to upper 90s. When one factors in the high humidity, that pushes the heat index as high as 109.
• Power was out in Southern Ohio, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana as well, as the result of that same storm system Monday.
• Tennessee and Texas power-grid operators reported record demand for electricity amid a surging heat wave, CNN reports.
These are just a few examples of late that show intense heat and powerful storms are taking their toll – especially on the nation’s power grid.
A Reuters report in May found the grid in desperate need of a massive overhaul, noting, “The current network of transmission wires, substations and transformers is decaying with age and underinvestment, a condition highlighted by catastrophic failures during increasingly frequent and severe weather events.”
Reuters points out that fixing the grid is no simple task, requiring cooperation and agreements among local, state and regional regulators. And then one has to pay for these grid upgrades, which would likely mean rate increases – and it’s highly unlikely that anyone wants to pay more for power.
The Biden Administration does plan to offer $2.5 billion in grants for grid-modernization projects as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package.
But when the problem stretches across 50 states and the need is right now – $2.5 billion will not be enough.
“More than 140,000 miles of U.S. transmission lines will need to be replaced by 2050, which alone could cost $700 billion. In all, the fixes and upgrades needed to maintain ‘a transmission system capable of dealing with the nation’s future needs’ will cost more than $1 trillion,” Reuters reported, citing a 2020 study by a consulting group.
Reuters’ research found that the power grid is aging, and in many cases, it wasn’t built to withstand such severe weather events.
To some extent, we see this here in Yuma. A good wind storm can make the lights flicker, if not outright knock the power out. And if a monsoon rolls through the county, we know to be prepared just in case we lose power.
What would we do in Yuma County if a storm knocked out power for days?
Power outages in the Midwest might seem like a faraway problem, but they are an indication of the work needed across America to keep the lights on.
We know there are a lot of issues on the table in D.C. right now, but it’s time for someone to take charge of this issue at the federal level, and start working on solutions.