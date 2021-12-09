We’ve reached a crisis point with illegal immigration in the Yuma Sector.
Over 5,000 people entered Yuma County illegally in less than a week, overwhelming our Border Patrol agents.
Yuma is not set up to handle a crisis of that magnitude. The Border Patrol doesn’t have the facilities to house or process such large numbers of people, nor does it have the staff.
Migrants are crossing into Yuma County, then sitting down and waiting along the fence line for their turn to be picked up. Some called 911 looking for help, while others called ride services to be taken to the Border Patrol headquarters.
This in unprecedented for Yuma.
And pause for a moment there, readers. Many of these migrants are waiting for agents – but how many more simply keep walking, disappearing down the road?
We would think that cameras along the border would give agents some indication of those numbers, but where they go once they are out of the camera’s line of sight is anyone’s guess.
Clearly, Yuma has reached a breaking point. The Yuma Sector does not have the manpower or the infrastructure in place to handle this.
We need help, and it needs to come from Washington.
At the same time, we don’t want the Yuma Sector to be a political pawn in some politician’s game.
We don’t want to find ourselves in the middle of yet another partisan battle. We’re over that. Sit down at the table, and find some solutions – and do it now.
Washington could start by pulling some of the Border Patrol agents from the northern border and sending them south to Yuma for a few months. Winter is hitting up there right now, and those agents likely would enjoy the warm weather here for a while – and man, we need the help.
Then, put up some more temporary structures. Not tomorrow – today. Right now. And if you can’t get the structures, find some buildings in Yuma, rent them, and get busy. There are a handful that might need some TLC but could certainly serve a purpose in an emergency situation. Or turn to FEMA. They bring in temporary structures in natural disasters in a moment’s notice – tap into that ability, and bring it here.
Then, get some buses here to help move people. No buses? Fine. We’re good with a fleet of vans, minivans, whatever it takes to start moving people back and forth.
Start there, Washington, with the simple solutions, and get some relief to our agents on the ground here.
And while we are serious about not making this political, we do have to ask the question: Where is President Biden? Why aren’t we hearing a response from Washington? And what will it take before Washington chooses to respond?
The border is, without question, a federal issue. But the negligence on Washington’s part for years has left the Yuma Sector unprepared to handle this crisis. It’s tempting to point the finger at Biden, but he’s not the only president to blame – the border crisis isn’t a new development.
Washington has the potential to move mountains, if it so chooses. But stop playing games with our community. Get the Yuma Sector the help it needs, now.