If it felt like June was cooler, it wasn’t your imagination.
The National Weather Service recently released the June 2023 climate summary, and Yuma was in fact cooler – and significantly so.
The average high temperature for the month was 98.4 degrees, compared to a normal 103.3. That’’s 4.9 degrees cooler than normal.
On the National Weather Service ranking system, with 1 being the warmest, and 146 being the coldest, this June was 134th.
(The warmest was 108.8, set in 2008, while the coolest was 95.5 degrees, set in 1894.)
Not surprisingly, the average low temperature was also lower than normal for June, at 70.5 degrees, compared to 75.0 – 4.5 degrees lower than the average low. Ranking-wise, however, the difference wasn’t as extreme, putting the low temperature for June 2023 at 65th coolest.
(The coolest June low temperature average was recorded in 1908, at 61.9 degrees, with the warmest low temperature average at 79.5 degrees in 2006.)
But not only was it a cool month, it was also a dry one, with no precipitation recorded at all. Normally, we would see 0.01” of rain. June 2023 was ranked 146th, landing in last place for the driest June.
It’s nice to have data to back up the feeling that June was truly cooler.
Unfortunately, that trend has not continued into July. We’ve hit the triple digits for the month, hitting 111 on July 1, kicking off July with a roar.
High temperatures and sunny conditions aren’t a unique experience here, but Mother Nature has flipped her thermostat over to “Sizzle” – so it’s worth talking about a few safety tips as we head into the heat.
The NWS offers a few pointers:
• At job sites or when working outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.
• Never leave kids or pets alone or unattended in the car – “Look before you lock.”
• Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.
• Check on the elderly, the sick and those you know who don’t have air conditioning.
We know that in the next few months, “cool” days will be few and far between. That brief reprieve we had in June is likely over, leaving us in a steady heat until the fall.
To Mother Nature, thanks for the June break – and readers, as the heat kicks in full gear, please stay safe out there!
