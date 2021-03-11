This Sunday, the vast majority of the country will spring into daylight saving time … but not here in Yuma.
Thankfully, we leave our clocks alone in Arizona, never springing forward an hour or falling back one.
We don’t tinker with time, and as a result, we don’t face the hassles that come with those twice a year time changes.
No adjusting watches and microwave clocks. No days of fatigue as our bodies adjust to the new schedule, and no grouchy kids running around because their internal clocks are off.
It’s truly a glorious bonus to living in Arizona.
And apparently, other Americans are taking note.
According to a Today Show report, 63% of Americans are in favor of a national, fixed, year-round time, a 2020 survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found.
In fact, 15 states have enacted legislation or passed a resolution to provide for year-round daylight saving time, should Congress allow for it, the Today Show notes.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine calls for year-round standard time, because it more closely matches our sleep-wake cycle, Today reports.
And, if daylight saving time was the option year round, in the winter months, the sun wouldn’t rise in many places until after 9 a.m., Today reports – which certainly is problematic. Imagine waiting for the school bus in the dark for months on end!
Arizona is on Mountain Standard Time, except on the Navajo Nation, which does observe daylight saving time.
Because Yuma is on standard time, we don’t have to worry about the sun rising at 9 a.m., although according to TimeAndDate.com, the latest sunrise for 2021 in Yuma happened in January, at 7:41 a.m. (In December of 2021, the latest sunrise will be 7:40 a.m. – one minute earlier).
Springing forward and falling back is disruptive on so many levels. We see it a little bit here in Yuma, but for us, it’s more general confusion about the time elsewhere. Depending on the time of year, we can drive a few minutes down the road into California, and suddenly, the time is an hour behind Yuma.
For those of us who have to connect with people in other states, whether it’s work or family, one has to remember whether or not Yuma is three hours behind right now or just two hours.
But that is a small price to pay to not have to deal with daylight saving time.
What do you think, readers? Should the rest of the nation drop the twice a year time change, or is it time for Arizona to adopt it?
Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.