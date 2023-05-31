We’ve reached yet another disturbing milestone for fentanyl.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, six out of 10 fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022 contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
This is an increase from 2021, when four out of 10 fake prescription pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
“More than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills being trafficked in communities across the country now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. This marks a dramatic increase – from four out of ten to six out of ten – in the number of pills that can kill,” said Administrator Anne Milgram in a November press release. “These pills are being mass-produced by the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel in Mexico. Never take a pill that wasn’t prescribed directly to you. Never take a pill from a friend. Never take a pill bought on social media. Just one pill is dangerous and one pill can kill.”
The DEA launched a campaign in response called “One Pill Can Kill.”
According to the DEA, criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills.
The fake pills are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl or meth, and can be deadly, the DEA notes.
They are made to look like prescriptions drugs such as Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax or Adderall.
How easy are these fake pills to purchase? The DEA notes they are found on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone – including minors.
And, readers, that’s why we feel it’s important to talk about this now. Our schools are, for the most part, out for the summer, and our teens and young adults are home with time on their hands.
It’s incredibly easy to picture scenarios where a teen might want to get their hands on some illicit substances and accidentally get much more than they expected. And don’t think this is limited to kids with a penchant for trouble. There are countless news articles out there of teens and young adults who thought, “I’ll try this once” with disastrous results.
The DEA campaign notes that the only safe medications are ones that come from licensed and accredited medical professionals – which is common sense.
But if you have teens at home, have this conversation with them. Talk to them about the dangers of illegal drugs – even the ones that look like actual drugs, and the simple fact that they very well could be getting more than they anticipated. Together, let’s help our teens make smart decisions this summer.
