Readers, it’s been a little while since we did a by-the-numbers breakdown of our COVID-19 statistics, but we’re happy to report that the situation has dramatically improved.
When we last did this, it was Jan. 5. There were 29,106 confirmed cases, and 543 deaths in Yuma County. Statewide, there were 567,474 cases and 9,317 deaths.
Today, on March 8, there have now been 36,568 confirmed cases in Yuma County, and 799 deaths.
Here are the latest numbers broken out by zip code, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, and we’ve included the Jan. 5 numbers in parentheses so you can see the differences:
• Gadsden/85336: 1,198 (997)
• Roll/85347: 37 (32)
• San Luis/85349: 3,614 (2,228)
• Somerton/85350: 9,802 (8,480)
• Tacna/85352: 35 (33)
• Wellton/85356: 490 (392)
• Yuma/85364: 12,578 (10,227)
• Yuma/85365: 6,773 (5,216)
• Foothills/85367: 1,887 (1,423)
Here’s the breakdown of cases by age group in Yuma County, again with the Jan. 5 numbers in parentheses:
• Younger than 20 years old: 5,331 (4,309)
• 20-44 years: 16,125 (12,844)
• 45-54 years: 5,606 (4,512)
• 55-64 years: 4,668 (3,756)
• 65 years and older: 4,841 (3,743)
There have been 9,317 deaths due to COVID-19 in Arizona, which includes 543 here in Yuma County. The state does not offer a county-by-county demographic breakdown for the deaths, but does break out the ages on a statewide level. Again, the Jan. 5 numbers are included in parentheses:
• Under age 20: 24 (17)
• 20-44: 673 (459)
• 45-54: 1,013 (594)
• 55-64: 2,374 (1,373)
• 65+: 12,243 (6,871 – 75% of the deaths)
• Null: 1 (3)
And while the individual places have not been identified, the state also breaks down cases found in congregate settings – and provides some county-specific information.
In Yuma County, there have been 52 congregate settings with confirmed COVID-19 cases. This has only increased by five from Jan. 5. Here’s the breakdown of those 52 incidents:
• Childcare/Daycare/School: 18 (16)
• Workplace: 10
• Assisted Living: 7
• Other: 4
• Long-Term Care Facility: 4
• Prison/Detention Center: 4 (3)
• Rehab Facility: 2
• Religious Facility: 1
• Private Setting (Residential): 1 (0)
• College/University: 1 (0)
But here’s the good news in this. Look at the last few days here in Yuma County:
March 8: 7 new cases and zero deaths
March 7: 13 new cases and zero deaths
March 6: 20 new cases and 2 deaths
March 5: 15 new cases and zero deaths
We had weeks of triple-digit new case reports, but finally, those numbers are trending much lower. It’s a terrific development.
Getting to this point took a community effort – and now, we need to keep going. Every single person wearing a mask is doing their part to help fight the spread. And every person who has gotten vaccinated – or who is trying to get vaccinated – is bringing us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us.
To each person who has done their part – thank you! Keep it up, Yuma County!