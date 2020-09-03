Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to give employers the option to temporarily stop collecting payroll taxes.
The order went into effect on Sept. 1, and as a result, some workers could see an apparent boost in their take-home pay, if their employers choose to do this. It would apply to people who make $4,000 or less biweekly.
On the surface, that sounds great, doesn’t it?
But there are strings attached, and workers may not like the end result.
The federal government collects 6.2% of every paycheck as payroll tax, so workers could, in theory, gain 6.2% more pay if employers stop collecting the tax.
However, the executive order isn’t forgiving that 6.2% tax – it’s only delaying it, essentially creating a temporary loan of sorts, with the expectation that the money will be repaid early next year at some point, NPR reports.
Congress does have the option to permanently forgive the taxes, but at the moment, that hasn’t happened.
The president has said that if he’s elected on Nov. 3, he plans to forgive the taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax.
However, he doesn’t have the power to do that – only Congress can, NPR notes.
The president has created a bit of a conundrum for employers and employees.
At first, this idea sounds great. Who wouldn’t want a 6.2% bump in pay?
But then, one realizes that this isn’t the reality. What’s really happening is a deferred payment. The government doesn’t want the money right this moment, but they will expect it later on down the line. That bill will become due, and workers will have to pay for it, creating a future tax burden on Americans that will be due in 2021.
Look at these numbers provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Under the deferment, a worker making $35,000 a year who is paid $1,346.15 biweekly would see an increase per pay period of $83.46. That would mean a deferred tax bill in 2021 of $751.15.
An extra $83 every two weeks might truly make a difference for someone. But coming up with an extra $751 in 2021 is going to be a challenge.
For a worker at the higher end of the scale, making $104,000 annually with a biweekly pay of $4,000, he or she would see an increase per pay period of $248. That would mean a deferred tax bill of $2,232.
Deferring the payroll tax isn’t a move that will help Americans. Instead, in the long run, it’s likely to hurt them.
Congress and the president need to come together to find a solution that actually helps Americans – and this isn’t it.
Readers, what are your thoughts on this? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.